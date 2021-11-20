This $649 Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best Black Friday deals yet - ends tomorrow

We've just spotted what's easily the best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal so far - this baseline Core i5 model for just $649.99 (was $949.99).

Yep, that's a $300 discount and easily the cheapest price we've seen all year on this great all-around Windows Ultrabook. If you've been patiently waiting for a cheap Dell XPS 13 to crop up, this is a prime opportunity, and one we don't think will go any lower over next week's Black Friday deals.

Inside, this particular Dell XPS 13 has an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, which, while not mind-blowingly powerful, are pretty damn good for a 13-inch laptop of this size and weight. It's enough to carry you through most day-to-day applications, and these great little laptops perfectly lend themselves to pretty much any environment - both casual and work-based.

So, this early Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal gets the seal of approval here, especially if you're looking to beat out those crowds and get your order in early. You can get this one delivered right to your door by Monday thanks to Dell's speedy delivery options, but we wouldn't hang around - this deal expires on Sunday night.

Outside the US? Check out the best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region just below.

Today's best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deal

$949.99 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 - You don't see this every day. Dell's latest Black Friday deals are offering a Dell XPS 13 with an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for the lowest price all year. While not super high-end, this one's a great option for an everyday workhorse for both business and casual applications. As a perennial favorite on our best laptops buyer's guide, it's an easy recommendation from us.

