Early Prime Day deals offer up two Amazon Echo Dots for under $40 this week

Amazon Echo deals have seen the Echo Dot pitched at $39.99 before, but that was before early Amazon Prime Day deals took hold. We're seeing a flurry of early offers hitting the retail giant today, following the official announcement that Amazon's delayed sales event will take place October 13 and 14. Among those offers sits the Echo Dot deal - perhaps one of the best early savings to go live.

Prime members can pick up two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for just $39.98 this week, essentially halving the price of each one. At just $19.99 per speaker, that's one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Enter promo code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout to see these savings spring into effect.

Of course, as with all Amazon Prime Day deals, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer. However, Amazon is also offering a free 30 day trial of its Amazon Prime service - which means you can make the most of this Amazon Echo deal, as well as all future Prime Day savings, without spending anything on the subscription.

You'll find more information about this Amazon Echo Dot deal just below, but you can also browse more Amazon Echo deals and sales right here on TechRadar as well.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot deal

Two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers: $39.98 at Amazon

Grab two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for under $40 at Amazon right now - that's an excellent saving ahead of the Prime Day deals, and one that halves the current price of each speaker. Prime members should enter code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout to see this offer.

More Amazon Echo deals

