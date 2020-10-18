Early Black Friday TV deal: this 70-inch 4K Fire TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy

The November shopping season will be here before you know it, and Best Buy is giving us a sneak peek with an early Black Friday TV deal that's valid for today only. The retailer is offering the 2020 Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $499.99 (was $649.99). That's a $150 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.

4K TV deal of the day:

All-New Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Today only, you can get the 2020 Insignia 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

The 2020 Insignia smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR.



As we mentioned above, this 4K TV deal is only valid for today, so you should snag this bargain now before the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially begins.

Looking for more Fire TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

