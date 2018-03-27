Best gaming mouse 2018: the best gaming mice we've tested

If you’ve just built (or bought) one of the best gaming PCs, it might just be time to pair it with one of the best gaming mice on the market. It is perhaps understandable that you might want to scale back your spending after dropping thousands on a killer rig, but why would you settle for a mediocre pointing device? You should instead pick up a best gaming mouse so that everything attached to that marvelous PC is of comparable quality. And luckily, you’ve come to the right place, as we have put together a list of the best gaming mice that we’ve been lucky enough to get our hands on over the last year or so.

There’s a myth that revolves around PC peripherals that says the more expensive the peripheral is, the better it is. It’s straight up false – and the same goes for the best gaming mice. Instead, when you go out to buy the best gaming mouse you can muster, you need to consider any mouse that strikes a reasonable balance between price and performance. Don’t just go to Best Buy and grab the most expensive mouse you can find – it will rarely be the best buy. Fortunately, we approached this list of the best gaming mice with that exact philosophy in mind. Just look at the SteelSeries Sensei 310 – it costs about the same as a new game, but it matches this fantastic price with great performance. What you should take away here is that you can play in style, while still staying on budget.

Every single mouse on this list hits this golden value balance. We’ve reviewed or tested and ranked every mouse on this list, and each has earned our coveted seal of approval – you should be confident that no matter which of these mice you choose, you’ll be satisfied with it. No matter what kind of games you want to play, after going through this list, we believe you’ll get your hands on one of the best gaming mice.

1. SteelSeries Rival 600

SteelSeries’ return to glory

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Lift off distance detection, customizable weight, 60-million click mechanical switches

Customizable weight

Depth sensor

A little bit expensive

SteelSeries is experiencing a sort of renaissance in 2018, and there is no greater evidence of that than the SteelSeries Rival 600. Featuring customizable weight, the perfect amount of side buttons, and true RGB spectrum lighting the Rival 600 will be the centerpiece of your desk. But, even beyond the aesthetics, the Rival 600 performs far better than a mouse in its price range has any right to. Not only does it feature a 12,000 DPI sensor and satisfying mechanical switches, but the Rival 600 goes above and beyond and features a depth sensor that will all but eliminate cursor sway when you lift your mouse off of the mouse pad. This is truly the best gaming mouse you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Rival 600

2. SteelSeries Sensei 310

The best gaming mouse we’ve reviewed

DPI: Up to 12,000 | Features: Ambidextrous design, one-to-one tracking up to 3,500 CPI, 50-million click life span

Reasonably priced

Comfortable for claw and palm grips

No braided cable

Lacks sensor calibration support

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is a gaming mouse unlike any other, in terms of both price and performance. The low entry fee keeps it on the same level as what you’d pay for a new game, while its amazing TrueMove 3 optical sensor, produced through an exclusive partnership with mouse sensor titans Pixart, makes it almost infeasible to compete with. This mouse, with no preference when it comes to dexterity, features frankly unparalleled real-world sensitivity.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Sensei 310

3. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

The Qi to wireless gaming

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: Qi wireless charging, Interchangeable side grip, Omron switches, Fully programmable buttons, Dynamic multi-color 3-zone backlighting

Qi wireless charging

Affordable

Can't use while charging

For the longest time, wireless mice have been derided among gaming enthusiasts for their losses in latency and reliability, but with the Corsair Dark Core RGB SE – that’s all changed. Boasting 1ms latency and a maximum DPI of 16,000 the Dark Core RGB SE defines what a wireless gaming mouse should look like in 2018 – delivering performance that’s on par with its wired contemporaries. It even supports Qi wireless charging, which means if you pick up the Corsair MM1000 Qi mouse pad, you can charge your phone while you play, then charge your mouse right on your mouse pad when you’re done.

Read the full review: Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

4. Logitech G903

A G900 makeover with an electrifying mouse pad

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Wireless charging via Logitech PowerPlay mouse mat, up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 32 with LEDs turned off), PMW3366 optical sensor, LightSpeed Wireless technology

Solid build quality

Accurate and reliable wireless

Exorbitantly expensive

Undeterred by years of ridicule for their comparatively higher latency, the Logitech G900 of yesteryear proved once and for all that wireless gaming mice don’t have to suck. Though it’s merely a subtle iteration on that model, the Logitech G903 only reassures us of that conviction. Gracing a slightly altered G900 design with Logitech’s own PowerPlay mouse pad that doubles as a wireless charger, the Logitech G903 is an expensive, yet rewarding investment. On one hand, the cost might deter someone who wasn’t likely to buy it anyway, but on the other, you’re getting a high-DPI wireless gaming mouse that contends with even Razer’s best.

Read the full review: Logitech G903

5. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

A decent mouse at a great price

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Customised for claw grip, Customizable DPI settings, Three-zone RGB lighting

Good switches

Affordable

Questionable build quality

If you need one of the best gaming mice, but are looking to save some cash at the same time – the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 might be what you’re looking for. It won’t win any beauty contests, but packing quality Omron switches and a reasonably sensitive sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI, it’s easy to look past the unappealing design – especially if you use a claw grip.

Read the full review: Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

6. Razer Naga Trinity

A mouse with many faces

DPI: 16,000 | Features: Interchangeable side plates, Razer chroma support, 1000Hz Ultrapolling

Smooth motion tracking

Interchangeable side plates

Expensive

If you’re the type of gamer who doesn’t like to settle for any one genre of game, it can be genuinely difficult to find the best gaming mouse. Luckily, the Razer Naga Trinity is here for you. The Naga line of mice has traditionally been aimed at MMO gamers, but Razer wasn’t content to just appeal to that one niche with the Naga Trinity, and included 3 easily swappable side plates so that you can change your mouse to fit the game you’re playing. Add in the insane 16,000 DPI 5G sensor and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and you have a winning package.

Read the full review: Razer Naga Trinity

7. Asus ROG Gladius II

This gaming mouse is a real looker

DPI: Up to 12,000 | Features: 50g acceleration, 1000Hz USB polling rate, removeable left and right buttons, Omron switches, RGB lighting

Feels great

Robust design

Expensive

Lacks some features

Flashy and desirable, there’s no confusion as to why the Asus ROG Gladius II is a bit pricier than other gaming mice in its class. Boasting swappable buttons, a clickable scroll wheel and a sensitivity toggle, this mouse has all the bits gamers crave. There’s even top-to-bottom RGB lighting for an extension of its already-handy customization. Although it doesn’t feature the swappable weights that many others in its price range do, everything else feels comfortable and up to snuff. Better suited for first-person shooters than MMOs, the high DPI rating and 50g acceleration make the Asus ROG Gladius a feat to behold despite lacking features in areas where cheaper mice have conquered.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Gladius II

8. Corsair Glaive RGB

A healthy balance of comfort, function and suave looks

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: Interchangeable thumb grips, three-zone backlighting, Pixart 3367 sensor, Omron switches, DPI status lights

Smooth motion and tracking

Glides like butter

Nearly all plastic

A bit pricey

It’s obvious from the moment you look at the price tag that the Corsair Glaive RGB mouse was designed to go head to head with the Razer DeathAdder Elite. And while Corsair has had a ton of luck with its PC cases, keyboards, RAM, power supplies and cooling systems, a Corsair mouse is automatically a tough sell due to a lack of history alone. Luckily, the company’s latest gaming mouse effort is built for comfort, featuring a coating of soft touch paint and interchangeable thumb grips that augment ergonomics even further. At that point, the nearly perfect three-zone backlighting system and high-DPI Pixart sensor (not to mention the niftily included DPI status lights) are a mere bonus.

Read the full review: Corsair Glaive RGB

9. Creative Sound BlasterX Siege M04

Precise and stylish enough to rival Razer and Logitech

DPI: 12,000 | Features: 7 programmable buttons using Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, PixArt PMW3360 sensor with 1000Hz polling rate, RGB lighting, ergonomic design

Excellent sensor

Stylish lighting

Could be lighter

Balance isn't perfect

It’s not everyday that we see a company known for its sound cards try to take on companies as renowned as Razer and Logitech with a competent gaming mouse of its own. Creative’s Sound BlasterX M04 is exactly that, however, and it’s actually fairly impressive. The 12,000 DPI rating means you won’t need to use pointer acceleration to use the mouse successfully. The RGB lighting scheme, which is controlled using Creative’s own Sound Blaster Connect software, is displayed across a subtle accent at the base of the mouse. Clearly, the Sound BlasterX Siege M04 is a winner in both function and style.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX Siege M04

10. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM530

Great performance at the cost of aesthetics

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Durable PBT plastic build, Customizable DPI, Three-zone RGB lighting

Good price

Durable

Uncomfortable for large hands

While it won’t be winning any beauty contests, the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM530 is a great mouse for anyone who is looking to save some cash. Packing a Pixart PMW-3360 sensor capable of a max DPI of 12,000 while still maintaining a very modest price tag, anyone who is looking for something that won’t hold them back while chaining headshots in Counter-Strike should pay attention. The only thing that holds this mouse back from the higher echelons of this list is the size – anyone with larger hands might want to go elsewhere, our hands got a bit cramped in our testing.

Read the full review: Cooler Master MasterMouse MM530

How to choose the best gaming mice 2017

Although you’re bound to determine the best gaming mouse for you based on our rankings, doing so is no effortless task. There are a lot of complicated technical specifications that go into gaming mice, including fancy jargon such as polling rates and DPI ratings. You’ll want a higher number of both, but there’s a stark difference between these two nonsensical, yet crucial terms.

For newcomers to the world of PC gaming, that DPI is shorthand for ‘dots per inch.’ The higher the number, the wider the range wherein you can specify your how sensitive your mouse is. If you don’t have a lot of desk space available and you want accuracy and precision, then opt for a gaming mouse featuring a higher DPI rating. Of course, you can always toggle a lower DPI too.

Meanwhile, a high polling rate gives you faster response times. The polling rate is measured in hertz, so it usually ranges from around 125 to 1,000Hz. The latter means that your mouse’s position is reported to your computer 1,000 times per second. Other key gaming mouse factors you’ll want to consider are ergonomics – particularly if you’re left-handed – and RGB lighting.

Be sure to also check out our list of the best PC cases!

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article