The Echo Plus just hit its lowest price yet plus many more Amazon Echo deals available now

This week's Amazon Echo deals have cut the price of the Echo Plus smart speaker down to its lowest cost yet. Previously sitting at $149.99, you can now grab it for just $79.99. That's excellent news if you're looking for an Alexa device with the sound quality of a far more expensive speaker, but if you're shopping for more items in Amazon's smart home range there are even more discounts to take advantage of.

The Amazon Echo Plus isn't frequently discounted, and in fact it's never hit a price tag below $100 in the US before, let alone one this cheap. That makes this Amazon Echo deal an absolute steal, and a must-have for audio conscious smart home users.

Not only that, but we're seeing even more Amazon Echo deals available right now, like the Amazon Echo Dot on sale for $39.99, the 3rd generation Amazon Echo up for just $69.99, and Echo Show smart displays starting at $59.99 as well.

You'll find more information on this Echo Plus deal further down, but if you want to shop the full range we're rounding up all the best Amazon Echo sales available right now.

Not in the US? We're bringing you all the best Amazon Echo Plus deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Amazon Echo Plus deal

Amazon Echo Plus | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

If you need bigger power from your smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Plus is for you. With big sound and premium audio quality, you're getting a stunning home speaker with Alexa and plenty of other smart home features built in.

More Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You can save $10 on the Echo Dot this week. This is a familiar price tag to many, but well worth it if you're shopping Amazon Echo deals for a cheaper smart speaker.

3rd Generation Amazon Echo | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

360 degree audio powered by Dolby, improved premium audio quality, and all the Alexa smarts you could ask for - the latest generation Amazon Echo is an excellent smart speaker, now available with a $30 discount.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Or, grab the Echo Show 8 for just under $90. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.

