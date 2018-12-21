Carphone Warehouse kicks off its January sales with mobile deals on iPhones, Samsungs and more

We've not even had chance to get the freezer out of the freezer yet, and yet we're already plunging straight on into January sales and Carphone Warehouse has led the way with its push of deals on devices including the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

To sweeten the deal, Carphone is offering the first few months half price on some of these devices meaning you'll still get the same amount of data but only pay half of your monthly costs. These range from three to six months half price depending on the contract and can shave a fair amount of your total 24 month cost. And if you order before 3pm on December 23 you can get the phone delivered in time for Christmas.

We've listed all of Carphone's standout deals below and how long the half price period lasts for each one. Although these prices are brilliant during the half price stage they do become really quite expensive after that so if you would rather have some stability and pay more affordable prices throughout then go to our mobile phone deals page for all of the best offers on phones today.

These January sale mobile phone deals in full:

iPhone 7 - £38pm, 30GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, O2

iPhone 8 - £49pm, 100GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, O2

iPhone SE - £31pm, 10GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, six half price months, O2

iPhone XR - £62pm, 30GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, six half price months, EE

Google Pixel 3 - £79.99pm, 30GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, EE

Huawei P20 Pro - £49pm, 100GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, O2

Samsung Galaxy S9 - £43, 30GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, EE

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - 70GB of data, Unlimited calls and texts, three half price months, O2