Black Friday RAM deal: 32GB 3000MHz DDR4 from GeIL costs a mere $88

While its impact can occasionally be overstated, RAM remains one of the easiest ways to upgrade your computer, especially if you're getting ready to break into professional workloads – and right now you can pick up 32GB of Geil EVO Potenza RAM for cheap, and this isn't the slow stuff, either.

Newegg has this speedy and capacious RAM available for $87.99 ahead of Black Friday, making it some of the cheapest RAM you can get right now, especially if you want a lot of fast memory. We've seen some kits of RAM for around the same price at Amazon, but it's all much slower than this 3000MHz kit.

Now, at this low price you're not getting RGB lighting or a stylish design (in fact, it's a bit ugly), but performance is what counts when it comes to the best RAM anyways, and this kit delivers that in spades.

GeIL EVO Potenza 32GB 3000MHz DDR4: $87.99 at Newegg

This isn't the prettiest RAM on the market, but it's got the speed and capacity going for it. If you just need 32GB of RAM, it doesn't really matter what it looks like, and the GeIL EVO Potenza is more than fast and capacious enough to get the job done.



Ryzen in focus

GeIL says that the EVO Potenza, launched in 2019, has specifically designed this memory family (GAPR432GB3000C16ADC) for the AMD Ryzen platform. The memory has a CAS Latency of 16, fed with 1.35V, has a timing of 16-18-18-36 and the red heatspreader that covers it is designed with the company's own MTCD technology for cooling efficiency.