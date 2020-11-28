Black Friday GoPro deals: all the best live deals including 25% off the Hero 8 Black

The Black Friday GoPro deals have donned their wingsuits and flown into view, with many of the discounts still going strong. In fact, far from fizzling out, we recently saw an extra bonus discount announced by GoPro for its new Hero 9 Black.

The action cam maker had already announced an excellent Hero 9 Black Bundle deal – this knocks 30% off the price off that camera's more premium package, which includes accessories and a one-year GoPro subscription.

But if you don't want to be tied into the latter, GoPro has now announced that alongside a $50 / £50 discount on the standard Hero 9 Black bundle (which doesn't sign you up for a GoPro subscription), it'll also be throwing in a free spare battery and 64GB SD card, while stocks last.

You can find both of those Black Friday GoPro deals for the US and UK below, along with our pick of the best discounts available for its other action cameras. Strangely, there are very few price cuts on older GoPro models like the Hero 5 Black and Hero 6 Black, but you can find great value in the Hero 8 Black and, in the UK, Hero 7 White.

The latter has hit a new low price at UK retailer Argos, making it a great option for anyone who needs a no-frills, point-and-shoot action camera. But the sweet spot of value and performance in this year's Black Friday GoPro sales is probably in the Hero 8 Black bundles below, which pack in a range of useful accessories that'll let you have more fun with your new action cam straight out of the box.

Black Friday GoPro deals (US)

GoPro Hero 8 Black holiday bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This is the best deal we've seen for last year's flagship GoPro. Most retailers have the Hero 8 Black listed at this price for the action camera only, but this bundle includes a SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC card, spare battery, head strap and shorty tripod.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro (save $150)

A great 30% off deal on this year's flagship GoPro, which we branded "the most powerful and versatile action camera you can buy". The Bundle includes a 32GB SD card, spare battery, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription, If you don't need the latter, you can cancel at any time.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: $449.99 $399 at GoPro (save $50)

If you don't want to be signed up to a GoPro subscription, GoPro is also cutting $50 off the price of the standard Hero 9 Black – while also offering a free extra battery and 64GB SD card (while supplies last). The batteries cost $19.99 separately, so that's a nice little bonus – and you won't have to remember to cancel the subscription if you don't need it.

Black Friday GoPro deals (UK)

GoPro Hero 7 White: £149.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £50)

Get GoPro's entry-level action camera for its lowest price in this superb 33% off deal. Sure, the Hero 7 White only shoots 1080p video, but the quality is surprisingly good and backed up by decent image stabilization. It's also fully waterproof to 10m without a case.

GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: £379.99 £319.99 at Amazon (save £60)

Last year's flagship GoPro remains an excellent action camera and it offers even better value in this bundle, which is currently £60 off. You get the Hero 8 Black, which shoots the same quality 4K video as the Hero 9 Black, plus a range of very useful accessories, including the shorty tripod, headstrap, a spare battery and a 32GB microSD card. For out-of-the-box fun and versatility, that's hard to beat.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: £479.99 £329.98 at GoPro (save £150)

This is likely to be best deal on GoPro's latest flagship action camera. It gets you 31% off the Hero 9 Black Bundle, which includes genuinely useful accessories including a spare battery, 32GB SD card, a floating hand grip and a magnetic swivel clip. You also get a one-year GoPro subscription, though this can be cancelled if you discover you don't need it.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: £429.99 £379.99 at GoPro (save £50)

Don't want to sign up for a GoPro subscription? While the Hero 9 Black Bundle deal is the cheapest way to get its latest flagship, this £50 off deal makes the standard package more enticing for those who prefer a no-strings arrangement. It includes a free extra battery (worth £19.99) and a 64GB SD card.



GoPro Max: £479.99 £379.98 at GoPro

If you'd rather do without the stress of working out where to point your action camera, the GoPro Max is a fine choice – particularly at this reduced price, which comes with a one-year GoPro subscription. It shoots 360-degree footage in 5.6K and lets you reframe the exciting bits into a traditional 'flat' video afterwards. It's also waterproof to 5m and has superb image stabilization.

More action camera deals

Looking for more bargain action cameras? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.