Black Friday came early for LG's C1 OLED TV - down to a record-low price at Amazon

Grab one of the best TVs of 2021 at a stunningly low price, thanks to this incredible Black Friday-like deal that we've spotted at Amazon. Right now, you can get LG's brilliant C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display.

Black Friday preview: LG C1 OLED TV deal

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG, and it's on sale today for a record-low price of $1,796 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's $700 off its regular price.View Deal

One of this year's best TVs, the LG C1 OLED display features a stunning 65-inch OLED panel within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor which provides a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer menu, which allows you to easily access your games settings. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Discounts like this are typically reserved for the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so we'd recommend snapping up this record-low price while you can.

More OLED TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also look forward to upcoming offers with our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals of 2021.