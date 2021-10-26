Black Friday arrived early for Blink cameras at Amazon, with prices from $24.99

While Black Friday is still over a month away, you can score epic deals right now on Amazon's best-selling Blink security cameras. Amazon's early Black Friday sale includes record-low prices on the all-new Blink Mini and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras.



Today's early Black Friday deals on Blink cameras also include a limited-time discount on Beams lighting products. When you purchase a Blink camera, just use promo code BEAMS at checkout, and you can save 20% off on Beams spotlights, motion-activated lights, outdoor string lights, and more.

Black Friday preview: Blink security cameras

Save $10 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera is on sale for a record-low price of $24.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.



2 Camera Kit: $64.99 $44.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $84.99 $64.99 View Deal

Save $20.01 - A fantastic early Black Friday deal - Amazon has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for just $59.99. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the indoor security camera. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life.

2 Camera Kit: $139.99 $99.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $189.99 $139.99

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has an early Black Friday deal on the Blink outdoor security camera which is on sale for $69.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.



3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $169.99 5 Camera Kit: $379.99 $259.99 View Deal

The Blink security cameras provide security to your home day and night with built-in infrared night vision, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. You'll get alerts sent to your smartphone when motion is detected so you can monitor your home from anywhere. The Blink cameras also feature two-way audio so you can see, hear and speak to people in your home and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

More Blink security camera deals

