Best Prime Day home security camera deals: save on Arlo and Eufy when you buy today

Home security cameras are turning out to be some of the best Prime Day deals this year, and with up to a third off of big names such as Arlo and Eufy, you’ve got until the end of today to grab yourself one of the best home security cameras at a substantial discount.

A great way to check in on your property even when you’re not around, the best home security cameras will send a notification to your smartphone if it detects motion in its field of view so you can then log in and view a live feed from the camera. The cameras also store the footage so you can review it at a later date, although some home security requires a monthly subscription for this.

One of the standout home security camera deals is the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, which is available for under $150 thanks to a 38% discount at Amazon. This kit features two weatherproof, battery-operated cameras that record Full HD videos and a base station, which can store up to three months of footage locally free of charge.

That’s not the only great deal on home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera combines a home security camera with a powerful 3,000 lumens floodlight - the equivalent to 200w and is reduced by 28% to just $179.99

Today's best home security camera deals on Prime Day

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

US: This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Eufy’s full HD home security camera kit, which can identify if a person was the source of motion, or something else such as a pet. On top of that, the battery lasts up to 180-days so snap up this deal immediately. View Deal

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit: £229.99 £149.99 at Amazon

UK: You can also pick up Eufy’s fullHD battery-powered camera kit in the UK for its lowest price ever. Compatible with Alexa, the camera has built-in night vision and is IP67-rated so it can be used outside. View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: $239.88 $179.00 at Amazon

US: Arlo’s outdoor security camera and floodlight in one is back to its lowest price ever. The camera, which can be used with a rechargeable battery or on mains-power, has a 160-degree field of view and records footage at a 2K resolution. View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight: £259.99 £169.49 at Amazon

UK: This home security camera that’s best suited to the garden has also been slashed to its lowest price in the UK. As well as the built-in floodlight, the Arlo Pro 3 also has a siren that can be used to deter intruders. View Deal

EufyCam 2C add-on camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

US: If you’ve already purchased the EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit (above) but want to expand your home security system, these add-on cameras have a third off right now, making them a deal worth snapping up. View Deal

With free-of-charge local storage, the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit remove the needing to the reoccurring cost of an online storage service, which is one of the downsides of many home security camera systems. It also has a two-way talk feature that lets you converse with anyone in the camera's field of view.

While some of these deals are only available in the US, if you’re in the UK you can still pick up some home security cameras that have been discounted.

Eufy SoloCam E20: £99.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Eufy’s newest home security camera has also seen its price slashed by a third, making it less than £70. The full HD camera is battery-powered and waterproof but features built-in local storage rather than needing a base station. Grab this deal quickly as we don’t know when the camera will be this low again. View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 2 camera kit: £549.99 £299.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 3 is a battery-operated home security camera kit that’s weatherproof and records at 2K. The camera also features a built-in spotlight so footage is in color both during the day and at night. This two-camera kit has been discounted by 36%View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 3 camera kit: £749.99 £449.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, you can grab a three-camera Arlo Pro 3 kit for 37% less than usual. The Arlo Pro 3 cameras have a 160-degree field of view, and can distinguish whether the motion detected has been created by a person, an animal, or a vehicle. View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 4 camera kit: £899.99 £549.99 at Amazon

For those with large houses, the four camera Arlo Pro 3 kit has been reduced by 39% offering a saving of £350. Simple to install, these 2K home security cameras will ensure you can see even small details in the footage they record. View Deal

