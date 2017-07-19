Best free games for iPhone and iPad

If you count the number of games on App Store and calculate the time you’ll need to play all of them, you probably got the best task to kill your time. It is almost impossible to play all the games on iOS devices, forget about finishing each of them.

If you like gaming on your phone and have no spare money to spend on them, we have some some games to keep your thumbs busy.

We have listed games across different categories have a variety suiting your taste, and the best part is that all are free to play. Although you cannot ignore the in-app purchases on most of these games.

After many trials and tribulations, we arrived at the list you're about to dive into: the 10 best games you can enjoy on your iPhone today. We’ll be updating the list every Tuesday so do come back and check for the latest addition to the league.