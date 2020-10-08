Best Buy is apparently running Black Friday deals... over Prime Day

Even though Black Friday takes place on November 27, Best Buy is offering a range of seriously early deals for shoppers during Prime Day on October 13-14.

The retailer is offering a selection of anticipated deals from its Black Friday ad, which hasn’t been released yet. The deals include a 70-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for just $529.99 and laptops starting at $119.99. You can also save $80 on a pair of JBL Free True Wireless headphones.

The discounts are likely to go down well with consumers, then, and will pit Best Buy in direct competition with Amazon’s marquee sales event.

There’s no need to worry about buyer’s regret with Best Buy’s Black Friday deals, either. If one of your purchases is beaten on Black Friday, the retailer will automatically reimburse the difference to My Best Buy customers. Any gifts and other items bought from Best Buy during October 13, 2020 to January 2, 2021 this holiday will have an extended return period until January 16, 2021.

Best Buy has also ensured it is equipped to deliver orders for those who wish to shop safely in-store, online or opt for click & collect. Contactless curbside pickup will allow customers to order online and pick up their package securely from their vehicles, and Best Buy also offers same-day delivery on thousands of items.

Those who wish to visit stores in person will also be relieved to hear that safety protocols will be in place. Customers and employees are required to wear face coverings, and entry for customers will also be limited throughout the holiday season so that social distancing guidelines can be maintained.

With Prime Day set to deliver thousands of deals ranging from the best OLED TV to the best over-ear headphones, competition will be fierce for consumers' cash. Ultimately, it should result in some incredible sale prices, so stay tuned to TechRadar so you don't miss out on some big savings.