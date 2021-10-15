Best Buy Black Friday deals revealed - sale begins October 19

News of this year's Best Buy Black Friday sale has just dropped, with the retailer revealing it will launch a number of early Black Friday deals on October 19. Best Buy has also announced that its full Black Friday sale will officially begin on November 19 – a whole week before the day itself.

To whet your appetite, Best Buy has revealed five of the headline offers that will be available in its first wave of Black Friday deals. Apparently, this is just a small selection of the hundreds of discounts that will go live from October 19. Once the complete list is out there, you will be able to find all the highlights in our round-up of this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals.

We're seeing multiple retailers picking up speed now, as we've recently had some news on this year's Walmart Black Friday deals as well. Meanwhile, the Epic Amazon Deals promotion is set to continue for the next two weeks as a prelude to the Amazon Black Friday deals event in November.

Early Best Buy Black Friday deals - from Oct 19

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $749 $599 at Best Buy

Save $150 – A massive 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV will be reduced to $599 from October 19 at Best Buy. While not a truly top of the line OLED or QLED set, it's a strong start to this year's Black Friday TV deals. It's an excellent price for a TV of this size that sports a clear 4K picture and HDR support.

View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: $349 $169 at Best Buy

Save $180 – This will be a tempting price for the Beats Studio 3 headphones. In our review, we found them to be a capable pair of cans with a solid build and lengthy battery life. They were let down a little by the overall sound quality and disappointing noise-cancellation, though. There could be improvements with more expensive alternatives in the Black Friday headphone deals.

View Deal

Chromebooks from $99

Best Buy hasn't highlighted any specific Chromebooks that will feature in the sale. However, we can expect a number of low-cost options that will be suitable for basic home, school and office work for those on a budget. It should be a good opportunity to snag a Black Friday Chromebook deal early.

View Deal

Windows laptops from $169.99

For those who don't want to be locked into the Google OS, a number of Windows laptops will also be reduced in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. The cheaper options will be good for basic tasks, though we should also see a few more expensive machines for more involving work and multitasking. We'll pick out the highlights in our guide to all the Black Friday laptop deals.

View Deal

Samsung appliances – up to $540 off

A range of Samsung appliance offers rounds out the list of deals we know about in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. No specifics have been given just yet so do check in next week when the deals go live to see exactly what's been reduced – but the savings already sound very healthy!

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Cautious about pulling the trigger too early on a Black Friday deal this October just in case a better reduction is made available over the coming weeks? Best Buy is calming those fears with its Black Friday Price Guarantee.

Detailed in Best Buy's latest announcement, it promises that any products featured in the sale from October 19 will not go any lower in price before Black Friday. If for some reason, they do, you'll be able to reclaim the difference back. For My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members, the process is simple and you'll be automatically refunded. Others will need to contact Best Buy customer care or pop into a store to show their receipt and you'll be reimbursed the difference through the retailer's Price Match Guarantee.

It's important to stress that this guarantee only applies up to Black Friday - not including. So, if a product in the early sale is reduced even further on November 26 you won't be able to claim the difference back. However, you do ensure you get your most wanted items as early as possible – something highly encouraged this year with the ongoing global supply chain issues.