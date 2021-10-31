Trending

Apple's all-new iPad Pro crashes to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Snag this epic Apple Black Friday deal at Amazon today

If you're looking to snag an early Black Friday Apple deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's all-new iPad Pro on sale for $699.99 at Amazon when you apply the additional $50 savings at checkout. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the powerful tablet.

We've only seen the 2021 tablet dip to this price once before, and we typically don't see discounts like this until the official Black Friday 2021 sale. Early Black Friday Apple deals like this usually don't stick around for long, and this additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB)

Save $100 - Amazon has the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $699.99 when you apply the additional $50 savings at checkout. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch tablet. The 2021 iPad Pro packs $128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. This early Black Friday deal is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should snag it now before it's too late.

Apple's all-new iPad Pro features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display, an ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an impressive speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering Apple's M1 chipset and 128GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication, Apple Pay, and an all-day battery life.

More Apple iPad deals

