Apple's all-new AirPods drop to a record-low price in fantastic deal

The latest Apple AirPods have just been reduced to their cheapest price yet. Whether you're in the US or the UK, you can find this deal available at Amazon.

Starting in the US, the Apple AirPods are now $149.99(was $179). This is a return to the lowest price yet after they fell this low for a few days at the start of December. More importantly, it also beats the drop we saw at Walmart on Black Friday by $5.

Then, over in the UK, you can get the Apple AirPods for just £141.99 (was £169). Again, this actually beats the price we saw during Black Friday by £17, so it's a fantastic bargain and a record low for the new earbuds. You can also pick them up from John Lewis for the same price if you'd prefer to shop there instead.

The latest 3rd Generation Apple AirPods come with a number of unique features compared to the older versions, such as Spatial Audio to give you a full surround sound experience. They are also sweat and water-resistant, sport a new smaller contoured design, and will provide you with six hours of listening time on a single charge (plus an additional 24 with the included MagSafe Charging Case).

The biggest feature they lack is the Active Noise Cancellation and customizable silicone tips that are featured on the AirPods Pro, so they won't be as effective at blocking out external noise. Still, you'll need to pay around $30/£50 for Apple's premium earbuds, so the standard AirPods are a better choice if you have a tighter budget.

Today's best Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): $179 Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): $179 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $29 – The latest AirPods previously dropped to $154.99 over Black Friday, so this additional $5 discount brings them down to a new low price. It's an excellent deal if you don't want to spend the additional $30 to get the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): £169 Apple AirPods (3rd Gen): £169 £141.99 at Amazon

Save £27 – This is the cheapest price ever for the latest AirPods in the UK. Have been stuck at £159 since Black Friday, so this is a surprising additional price cut to end the year and makes them even more affordable compared to the high-end AirPods Pro.



Also available at John Lewis

If the Apple AirPods are still a little out of your price range, you can find many more offers on some of the best wireless earbuds just below, including some of the top-rated options we've reviewed from Bose, Samsung and Sennheiser.