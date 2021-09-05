Apple Labor Day sale 2021: deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and MacBooks

The Labor Day Apple sales event has arrived, which means incredible deals on Apple's best-selling devices, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and MacBooks. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this guide with the best Labor Day Apple sales for you below.

Some highlighter offers include the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $329, which is only $5 more than the record-low price, the AirPods Pro down to $189.98 (was $249), and the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for an all-time low price of $499.99 (was $599).



See more of today's best Labor Day Apple deals below, and if you're looking for more bargains, you can see our roundup of the best Labor Day sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot.

Labor Day Apple deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $113.99 at Amazon

Save $44 - We've only seen the 2019 AirPods below this $114 price tag during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June, we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 (was $199).

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.98 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.98, thanks to today's massive $59 discount. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this Apple Labor Day deal while you can.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329 at Amazon - just $5 more than the record-low price. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Apple Watch SE: $279 $249 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $249 - only $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've seen this year. The budget smartwatch - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Today's Labor Day Apple sale has the powerful AirPods Max that are on sale for $489.99 at Amazon - only $20 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the iPad Air 4 on sale for $499.99 - that's the lowest price we've seen and $20 less than Prime Day's best-ever deal. The 2020 iPad Air tablet comes with 64GB of storage and includes Touch ID, Apple Pay and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - Our favorite Labor Day Apple deal is the 2020 MacBook Air that's on sale for a record-low price of $849.99 when you apply the additional $100 savings at checkout. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - Labor Day Apple deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model at Amazon, with a massive $149 discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the best price you can find right now. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

More Apple deals

