AMD Ryzen 2nd gen benchmark leaks showing potential speeds of new processor

AMD talked about its incoming new Ryzen 2nd generation CPUs at CES earlier this month without revealing any concrete specs – but now a leak has now emerged which reportedly shows what one of the mid-range processors is made of.

The chip in question is the Ryzen 5 2600, which as Wccftech.com reports, was spotted in the SiSoftware Database (running in a new Asus motherboard using an X470 chipset which is optimized for Ryzen 2nd gen – note that older X370 boards will still be compatible with these new CPUs).

So, if this leak is on the money, the Ryzen 5 2600 will keep pretty much the same specs as the 1st-gen Ryzen 5 1600 it replaces, except it will ramp up the clock speed by 200MHz.

So instead of a 3.2GHz base clock and boost to 3.6GHz as seen on the Ryzen 5 1600, the new 2600 looks set to lift the base clock to 3.4GHz and boost to 3.8GHz.

Not the full story?

Excitingly, this may be an engineering sample which has been benchmarked, meaning that the retail version of the chip could push the clock speeds slightly higher. Obviously this is all still speculation right now.

Other than the aforementioned difference, the core specs remain the same – this is a six-core (12-thread) processor with a TDP of 65W. Note also that Ryzen 2nd gen is built on AMD’s new 12nm Zen+ architecture using Precision Boost 2 tech.

Ryzen 2 chips are due to debut in April, AMD said at CES, and hopefully the fact that this benchmark has popped up this early shows that the company is on track for release.

Pricing will be the other key element here, of course, but we don’t have a clue on that front yet. You can currently pick up the existing Ryzen 5 1600 online for just under £170 (around $235, AU$295) in the UK.