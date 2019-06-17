Amazon Prime Day 2019 India: everything you need to know for the July deals event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner and while the official dates haven't been announced by Amazon India yet, we expect the e-commerce platform to host its third Prime Day sale sometime in mid-July.

Amazon Prime was launched three years back in July 2016 and since then the e-tailer has hosted two Prime Day shopping sales in 2017 and 2018. It can be argued that the Prime Day sale by Amazon is fairly new here in India but platforms like Flipkart and Amazon keep the Indian consumer on their toes with regular shopping festivals around the month. Having said that, this year's Amazon Prime Day is expected to be a full blown out effort by the Indian arm.

Last year's Prime Day witnessed over 100 million shipments by more than 89 million visitors taking part in the 36-hour shopping fiesta. So its fairly natural for the company to go all in this time with an aim to make it bigger than ever.

Here's everything we expect from this year's Prime Day sale event in India.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

The official dates for Amazon Prime Day 2019 have not been announced yet. However, based on last year's event it would be safe to say that the Prime Day 2019 will be held starting mid-July. Last year, the sale went live on July 16 at 12 noon (IST) and offered Prime subscribers discounts, sales and deals for the next 36 hours.

Interestingly, the date of the sale isn't even a point of discussion among people who are waiting for Prime Day 2019 to kick off. It's the duration of the sale event most people are interested to know about. Amazon has increased the duration of its Prime Day sale every year, from 24 hours in 2016 to 30 hours in 2017 and 36 hours, the longest ever in 2018. This year, the e-commerce giant is expected to make Prime Day, a 48-hour event.



Thanks to some snooping from the Real Homes team, we might unofficially already know the date. A PR email about a Prime Day vacuum cleaner seemed to suggest that Prime Day will begin on Monday, July 15.

Amazon Prime Day deals

Even though Prime Day 2019 is still a over a month away, that doesn't mean you can't find stellar deals now. We've scoured Amazon India to find the best discounts that you can take advantage of today. We'll be updating this page regularly, so check back to shop the best deals up until the big shopping day.

Amazon India is also hosting a Wardrobe Refresh Sale from June 19 to 23 with upto 80% off on Fashion, Home Décor and Beauty products. The sale will start early for Prime subscribers from June 18, at 12 noon (IST).

The best Prime Day deals from 2018

Prime members around the world purchased more than 100 million products during the last Prime Day event. The top-selling items from last year's Prime Day included a mixture of home goods, electronics, and Amazon devices.

As ever, some of the best deals on Prime Day were on Amazon’s own devices. The Echo Dot saw a 45% discount along with deals on Alexa enabled products, upto 25% off on Kindle devices and 30% off on Fire TV Stick among others.

Headphones and earphones attracted upto 50% off while large appliances like air conditioners received 40% discount. Amazon brands like Solimo, AmazonBasics, Vedaka offered their products at upto 60% off during last year's Prime Day.

How can I sign up for Amazon Prime?

To participate in the big shopping event, you must be an Amazon Prime Member. Your membership will not only let you partake in Prime Day, but you'll also have access to Amazon Prime movies, books, music, photos, and more. You can sign up here for a 30-day trial and cancel at any time. The Amazon Prime subscription will cost you Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for a year.

Once you sign up, you'll have access to all the Prime benefits, receive free one-day, two-day shipping and partake in the biggest shopping event of the year.

How much money did Amazon make on Prime Day?