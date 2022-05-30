The LG C1 OLED TV just crashed to a new record-low at Walmart's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day sales are in full swing today and we've just spotted what is possible the best deal of the day - especially if you're after a premium display. Walmart has LG's incredible 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab). That's an enormous $950 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. In fact, it undercuts Amazo's current deal by $50 making it one of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted today.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV completely hands-free.



Today's offer on the LG C1 is apart of today's Memorial Day sales, which means it might expire tonight at Midnight. We don't think you'll see a better price on this stunning display anytime soon, so you should snag this record-low price before it's too late.

Today's best Memorial Day TV deal

LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,549.99 at Walmart

Save $950 - The 2022 Memorial Day sales event has the stunning LG C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,549.99 - that's the lowest price we've ever seen and $50 less than Amazon's current deal. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Looking for a cheaper price tag? We've listed more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales below from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

More Memorial Day TV deals

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 – If you're looking for a cheap big-screen display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, we've spotted this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

75-inch: $1,299.99 $698

LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $303 - Another OLED option is the 55-inch LG G1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $549 $529.99 at Samsung

Save $20 – The Samsung Memorial Day sale has this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $529.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Another great big-screen budget display in today's Memorial Day TV sales is this 75-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (65-inch): $1,399 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - One of the best mid-range QLED displays you can buy, the Samsung Q70A series is a particularly good choice if you're going to be hooking up a next-gen games console. Not only can this display support 120Hz at 4K, but a super-powerful processor and gorgeous colors mean it's a display capable of fantastic performance both in-game and for shows. Today's Memorial Day TV deal at Samsung heavily discounts a number of different sizes to their lowest prices yet.

More Memorial Day sales

