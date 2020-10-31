6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and Shudder this weekend

Wondering what's new on Netflix and other streaming services this weekend? What's arguably the biggest TV show of the year began this past Friday, as The Mandalorian returned to Disney Plus for its second season. The first episode is a healthy 54 minutes long – so make that the first thing you stream this weekend if you're a fan of the Star Wars movies.

Still, Baby Yoda aside, most of the major streaming services have cool stuff to check out this weekend. Truth Seekers, Amazon's first series from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, is now available to watch, while Netflix has quietly dropped one of the most acclaimed original horror movies of the year to stream. Scroll down to read more about it.

If you're looking for more spooky recommendations this Halloween weekend, we can help with that. Check out our list of the best horror movies of the last 10 years and how to stream them, as well as the best horror movies on Shudder, and you'll have plenty to watch from home.

Below, we'll talk you through some recommendations of what's worth streaming this weekend.

His House (Netflix)

Featuring 100% positive Rotten Tomatoes reviews, His House is exactly what you're looking for if you need a new Netflix horror movie for this weekend. It's about a couple from South Sudan who move into a grim-looking British housing estate – but something supernatural and malevolent is at play within the property. His House clearly has something thematically deeper going on below the surface, in how it examines the refugee experience, a subject that's never not timely in the UK. Add it to your watch list – it's only 93 minutes long.

Now streaming on Netflix

Blood of Zeus (Netflix)

From the same animation house as Castlevania, Blood of Zeus is a welcome new take on the gods of Greek myth – even if it doesn't quite get to the video game adaptation's heights in terms of the depth of its characters. It follows Heron, a commoner with deeper links to the gods, and who must help defend humanity from an encroaching army of demons. It's nonetheless worth a look if you're waiting for Castlevania season 4 – read what we thought of Blood of Zeus here.

Now streaming on Netflix

Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime Video)

Counting Shaun of the Dead pair Simon Pegg and Nick Frost among its creators and stars, Truth Seekers is about a group of homebrew-style paranormal investigators who start to crack a larger conspiracy. An ideal choice this Halloween if you want a horror-themed series that's not so scary it genuinely ruins your life, but brings a few laughs, too. Check out our interview with Nick Frost and Truth Seekers' other stars to learn more about it.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Mandalorian season 2 (Disney Plus)

The Mandalorian season 2 has finally begun, giving you a reason to check out Disney Plus that doesn't involve Hamilton, old animated movies or Simpsons reruns. Disney is just releasing one episode per week, as with last year – but the good news is The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 makes a phenomenal first impression of what's to come in the next seven episodes. We won't spoil it, but if you're deep into Star Wars lore, you'll get a kick out of this first chapter, which looks about twice as expensive in terms of visual effects as anything they did in season 1.

Now streaming weekly on Disney Plus

The Creepshow Halloween Special (Shudder)

This is the time of year that even casual horror fans are surely thinking about trying horror streaming service Shudder. As well as having an impressive array of movies released throughout 2020 – most notably Zoom horror picture Host – its range of original shows are worth a look, too.

Creepshow is an animated anthology series continuing on from the two movies of the same name, and it comes from horror gore maestro Greg Nicotero (he's responsible for the decaying zombies on The Walking Dead). Two new stories just dropped in this Halloween special: one based on Stephen King's short story 'Survivor Type', while another is based on his son Joe Hill's 'Twittering From The Circus of the Dead'. Expect to hear the voice of Kiefer Sutherland in the former.

Now streaming on Shudder

Holidate looks like about 400 other original Netflix romcoms, all of which have names like The Holiday Plumber or Christmas Headteacher (the most acclaimed of these types of movies is Set It Up, which is worth a watch). Still, there's no doubt that this sub-genre is popular as we approach the holiday season – this one is about a couple of strangers who vow to be each other's 'holidate', to get their respective families off their backs. Who knows: maybe these crazy kids who seem to have little in common (except hating the holidays) will ultimately end up hitting it off.

Holidate hasn't garnered much positive attention from critics, but it does star Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, and you can stream it now if you can tolerate the idea of thinking about the holidays this early.

Now streaming on Netflix