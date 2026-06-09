\n<p id="elk-721e7454-1969-4079-af47-38facb5752d6">How time flies! June is running away from us, folks, and we're smack bang in the middle of EOFY season, so get those shopping carts filled with the discounted products you need. If it's tech, you're in the right place. I've already handpicked some of my top deals so far above, but you should check back often to see what else is new. Trust me when I say the prices and items will likely change through the duration of June, so there'll always be something new to uncover.</p>\n