LIVE: shop today's 90+ best Black Friday deals hand-picked by our tech experts

Happy Turkey Day, everyone! Whether you want to escape the Thanksgiving chaos for a few minutes or check the latest bargains in the downtime of today's football then I'm here to bring you all the best Black Friday deals available right now.

If you're checking for the first time today then you should know that Black Friday sales have been live at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target for the past week. We've already seen thousands of offers out there on major brands including Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Ninja and more.

Basically, there's a lot to filter through. Handily, myself and TechRadar's team of experts - who have over a decade's worth of experience covering the big end-of-year sales - have searched through and picked out only the very best Black Friday deals on many of the top-rated products that we've tested, reviewed and loved.

I'll be sharing all of these and more with live updates throughout the day so do check back regularly to see the latest deals and price cuts you can shop today.

You can also check out our full Black Friday deals coverage for a wider look at all the top offers from this year's sales season.

20 best Black Friday deals available today

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart will have the lowest price we've ever seen on November 22. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We predict this will sell out at some point over Black Friday so best not to wait around if you want a pair of Apple's top earbuds.

Hulu: was $7.99 now $0.99 a month for first year

Down to its lowest ever price – last seen during Black Friday in 2020 – you can now get Hulu's With-Ads plan for just $0.99 a month for the first 12 months of your subscription. That's a massive 87% saving on the Hulu price, and not likely to be a rate we'll see for another year now. So lock in and consider adding STARZ as a premium add-on, paying just $0.99 for your first six months (usually $9.99 a month in addition).

PS5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $559.99 now $499 at Walmart

Walmart currently has stock of the PS5 – and it's a brilliant bundle to boot. It comes with a PS5 Slim console and a copy of Insomniac's latest webslinging adventure Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down for the first time for $29.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – a new record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K Roku TV: $188 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes the excellent TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for $188. TCL makes some of the best big-screen budget TVs, and this is a fantastic price for a 55-inch display. It sports all the most important features, including support for ultra-high definition 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, Roku TV built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $9.88 at Walmart

These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can get these excellent, affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. A bargain.

Meta Quest 3 (128GB) + Asgard's Wrath 2: $499 at Amazon

The brand-new Meta Quest 3 hasn't been discounted for Black Friday but you can pick up this bundle that comes with a copy of the action RPG Asgard's Wrath 2 for free - effectively saving you $60. It's definitely one to consider as we awarded the VR headset a full five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review and called it a massive step up over the Quest 2. It also holds the top spot in our guide to the best VR headset for its overall performance and impressive catalogue of games and experiences. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Ninja DZ071 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate air fryer, the Ninja Foodi DualZone FlexBasket boasts two 4-qt baskets, so you can air fry, air broil, bake, roast, reheat, and dehydrate two different foods at the same time. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes $80 off the price, bringing the air fryer down to a record low of $119.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, and it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD - all for under $200.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If it's the best noise cancelation you want (and you also want excellent sound and smart features), you can't do better, as our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes clear – especially with this much off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No – today's Black Friday deal is a record-low price.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Eying up that Apple Watch 9 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $365.90 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for $299.99 - $15 more than the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power, you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $229 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad to a stunning price of just $229. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's Black Friday deal is a new record-low price, and we don't predict it will stick around for long.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $364.99 now $159 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum on sale for $159 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $498. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Grab this Ninja Mega Kitchen system for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting an XL 72 oz. blender, two 16 oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids so you can take your smoothie to class, and an eight-cup food processor bowl and a massive 50% discount for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: $299.99 at Best Buy

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.

