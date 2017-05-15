Wondershare Filmora review

It sounds too good to be true, and sadly it is. This free video editor really does make your clips look incredible thanks to smart themed filters and effects, but will watermark them unless you upgrade to the premium edition.

Wondershare Filmora is a superb video and slideshow editor that combines photos and video clips, then applies effects and filters to turn them into a mini shareable movie.

Wondershare Filmora Download here: https://filmora.wondershare.com/ Type: Video editor Developer: Wondershare Operating system: Windows, Mac Version: 8.1

Producing your own video with Wondershare Filmora is easy; just select your files, choose a theme and the software takes care of the rest.

The only drawback – and it's a big one – is that exported videos are watermarked unless you upgrade to the premium version of the software. Filmora can make average videos look stunning with just a few clicks, but if you don't have the cash to remove the branding, you might be better off using a tool like VideoPad Video Editor instead, and handling the fine details of editing yourself.

User experience

Wondershare Filmora is a brilliant editor for amateur videographers of all abilities, and offers you a choice of two modes: Easy and Full Feature. The first of these is incredibly simple and intuitive. First, select all the videos and photos you want to use and pick a theme.

Themes are sets of features and effects that are designed to enhance certain types of footage, and are something of a mixed bag. For example, the Sport theme makes creative use of slow-motion effects and sharp transitions, giving the impression that you've spent hours toiling and tweaking the footage yourself. The Love theme, on the other hand, has a distinct whiff of cheese about it, applying star wipes and speckling your video with animated hearts.

Once that's done, pick one of Wondershare Filmora’s music tracks or choose a song from your own collection (bearing in mind that uploading a copyright-protected track to YouTube could result in your video being deleted).

Finally, enter opening and closing titles, and you’re ready to preview and share your completed video with the world.

Full Feature mode gives you much more granular control, and more closely resembles a standard video editor, with a timeline along the bottom where you can drag images, videos and sound into different tracks. Once you’ve added your media, take your pick from the huge array of video filters – we particularly like the Colorful Light Leaks option.

You can also cut and crop your videos and apply silly Face Off filters, which work much like SnapChat’s Lenses.

It's all brilliantly designed, and even the Full Feature mode is delightfully easy to use, but the watermarks on exported videos (although not as obtrusive as they could be) mean we're hesitant to recommend it. If you spend an hour noodling with a clip, only to find it branded afterwards, you might well be disappointed.

