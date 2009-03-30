Sony Ericsson C510 review

Sporting the Cyber-shot brand, the C510 is geared up to be another of Sony Ericsson's photo-majoring mobiles.

It's not one of the high megapixel-count big hitters like the C905, however; the 3.2-megapixel cameraphone is instead billed as Sony Ericsson's most affordable Cyber-shot phone so far.

Its camera capabilities may be the big shot feature – it has an autofocus system with extra gadgetry like Face Detection and Smile Shutter, plus LED flash – but it also has a comfortable mid-tier level of functionality inside.

It's a 3G-enabled, HSDPA-equipped handset, supporting fast audio and video downloads and browsing, video calling, and has a bunch of standard-issue Sony Ericsson online-based applications including Google Maps and YouTube and blogging upload options onboard. Music and video players and an FM radio maintain the entertainment quota.

Mobile network operator 3's customised version of the C510 adds a few extra apps too, including an integrated Facebook application, Skype internet phone calling capability, and Windows Live Messenger instant messaging.