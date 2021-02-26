Two FF7 mobile games are coming including a battle royale set in Midgar

A surprise announcement followed Sony’s February State of Play and the FF7 Remake Intergrade news: there are two Final Fantasy 7-themed mobile games coming for iOS and Android...one of which is a battle royale, the other retelling top moments of the original game.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is the battle royale title ‘set in Midgar befor ethe events of FFVII,’ according to the game’s description, and will be available worldwide sometime in 2021. The trailer shows players kitted in Soldier-like gear, firing guns and swinging swords at other players and classic FF baddies like Bombs and Ifrit.

The second game, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, is a sort of pint-sized remake of FF7 that looks to abbreviate the game’s plot much Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition did. Yes, Ever Crisis will also present cutesy versions of the FF7 cast (though they look more like they’ve passed through a Kingdom Hearts filter) in the overworld, but in battle, character models look straight out of FF7 Remake.

Oh, and Ever Crisis won’t just tell the story of Final Fantasy VII – it’s bundling in a compilation of moments from Advent Children, Before Crisis Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus. Sadly, you’ll have to wait a bit to play: Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is due out in 2022 for iOS and Android.

A day for Final Fantasy 7

The big news for Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans is, of course, DLC and PS5 news, which was the finale announcement of Sony's State of Play show.

In summary, the DLC, called Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, adds more story starring everyone's favorite giant shuriken-wielding ninja, Yuffie, who's come to Midgar in an adorable moogle coat to apparently steal materia. We got highlights and not much else, including exact release date or price, but at least we know more of what it'll be about – and that it's coming this year.

The DLC will be released alongside the PS5-enhanced version of FF7 Remake, and Sony showed off side-by-side footage of the game on PS4 and PS5. Not much has changed – the game still looks like it's using the same models – but reflective lighting and particle effects have improved, loading times are faster, and there will be a photo mode, Sony promised. And the upgrade? Free.