This could be our first look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12's design

Samsung Galaxy M12 is in the works and is expected to launch in the coming months. The high-res images of the upcoming Galaxy M12 smartphone have been spotted.

The images come from a reliable tipster of the industry, Oneleaks . The Samsung Galaxy M12 will be the successor to the Galaxy M11 which was launched in India back in June this year. Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to make its debut in early 2021. However, there is no clarity on which all regions will get the same. Since the Galaxy M11 was made available in India, we can hope the Galaxy M12 will come in as the successor to the same.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks)

Moving to the design part, the Galaxy M12 looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy A42 5G which is available in Thailand, UK, and few more countries. As you can see from the images, it offers plastic unibody build, flat display with Infinity-V notch, and a square camera module along with an LED flash located just below the camera module. The fingerprint scanner is also likely to be embedded to the power button located on the side of the device.

As reported previously, the rear of the Galaxy M12 comes with a unique dual-tone finish. The back panel of the device has a unique texture design and the lower back panel has a glossy finish. The display on the device is said to be a 6.5-inch one. According to the Google Play listing, it is an HD+ resolution panel.

Further, the device is said to sport a quad-camera stack at the rear within a newly designed camera module. To the front, the selfie camera will be integrated with Infinity-V notch as per the report. The dimensions of the Galaxy M12 is likely to be 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M12 could be rebranded as the Galaxy F12 as they both seem to share the same model number.