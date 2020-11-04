The Samsung Galaxy M12 might finally bring a new design

Samsung Galaxy M12 could be official soon. The live image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy device has been spotted and Samsung might finally bring a new design language to the M series.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 device was spotted by 91mobiles and it seems like the device is under development in Samsung facility in India. The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M12 could be rebranded as the Galaxy F12 as they both seem to share the same model number.

(Image credit: Samsung)

A few days back, a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone with model number SM-F127G was spotted under development. And, now according to the new report, the Samsung Galaxy M12 also comes with “SM-M127F / SM-F127G” model number on the back panel. Furthermore, the report also says that the device might launch as Galaxy M05 as they could spot M05 moniker.

The Samsung Galaxy F series made its debut in India last month with the Galaxy F41. Although the series was entirely new the phone itself was water down version of the Galaxy M31 with slight changes.

The new Galaxy M12/F12 live image shows a new design language. For starters, there is a new textured finish. Most of the M series devices currently offer a matte finish on a plastic/glassitic back. The camera layout also now seems to be getting revamped. The live images show that the Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 might come with a square camera module instead vertical module. Just below the camera module, there is a cutout for the flash.

It looks like Samsung is going with the quad-camera setup with the mid-range devices. However, there is no cut-out for the fingerprint scanner which means Samsung might move to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Apart from that, we can see that the 3.5mm headphone jack is being retained.

And lastly, the device is said to offer a 6.7-inch punch-hole screen, a massive 7000mAh battery, just like we’ve seen on the Galaxy M51. Other details of the Galaxy M12/F12 is yet to be known.