Realme Watch S with circular display, SpO2 monitor goes official

Realme Watch S is now official. The company has officially unveiled the newest smart wearable device in Pakistan. This is also a global debut for the Realme Watch S. The Realme Watch S is Realme's second smartwatch after the Realme Watch which was launched in India back in May.

The Realme Watch S is not a new or surprise launch from Realme as the Watch was confirmed to launch in Pakistan a few days back. Apart from the Watch S, Realme is also said to be working on Watch S Pro which was spotted on FCC a couple of weeks ago.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch S specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

As for the specs and feature, the Realme Watch S is not too different from what we'd reported a week back with the teaser and leaked specs.

Starting off with the display which is an important aspect of a smartwatch. With the Realme Watch S, you are looking at a 1.3-inch (360 x 360p) circular screen. It is an auto-brightness display with a photosensitive sensor which adapts according to the ambient light. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. You also get two crown button to navigate.

The Realme Watch S comes in Black colour only but you can pick from a few strap colour options. It uses a standard 22mm strap. The watch itself is made up of aluminium alloy. Realme Watch S connects via Bluetooth 5.0 to your smartphone and uses the Realme Link app to pair and manage the Watch settings. Realme says it has built over 100 watch faces for the same.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Realme) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Realme)

Since its a smartwatch, it also comes with a bunch of sensors like 3-axis accelerometer, Heart Rate sensor, and Blood Oxygen sensor(SpO2), and wearing monitoring sensors. You get your complete health report like sleep data, steps taken, calorie burnt, water drinking reminder, find my phone and much more on the Realme Link application.

Apart from this, Realme Watch S is also capable of notifying you whenever you get notifications on your phone. It can also play/pause music, control music and take pictures on your phone from the watch. The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. However, Realme says that this is not ideal for swim or shower.

Furthermore, the Realme Watch S can track up to 16 different sports mode which includes Outdoor Run, Cricket, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike.

The Realme Watch S features a 390mAh battery and on a single charge, it can last up to 15 days. It has a magnetic charging base to juice up the device. Other features of the Realme Watch S include a stopwatch, clock, weather forecast, OTA Upgrade, call notification, and power-saving mode.

Realme Watch S price

The Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 14,999 in Pakistan which is roughly around Rs 7,000 Indian Rupees. There is no news on the Realme Watch S launch in India yet. If it comes to India, it is expected to be priced under Rs 7,000.