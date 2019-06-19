The new Kindle Oasis is here with color adjustable front light

Amazon announces the new Kindle Oasis in India. While the previous generation model was already one of the best e-readers in the market, the latest version further ensures what we all have been asking for - an adjustable warm light for color tone adjustment.

This small addition on the Kindle Oasis 2019 is to offer healthier reading experience at night, where users can set the apt temperature and tone as per their comfort.

Otherwise, it's still the same 7-inch, 300ppi E Ink display that we've seen on the previous version of the Kindle Oasis. The design is the same too, with color options restricted to Graphite or Gold.

That design is IPX8 waterproof meaning you'll not have to worry about getting it wet but note that it's only able to handle 2 meters depth for 60 minutes at a time. Of course, you don't take a kindle on a swim, but you would be able to get this wet when you're sat near a pool or in your bathtub.

Other specs include 8GB of storage on the standard version, but if you want to add audiobooks (which you can listen to over Bluetooth), you may want to opt for the 32GB variant.

How much does the new Kindle cost?

The Kindle Oasis 2019 will start shipping August 19 and is available for pre-order today here for Rs 21,999 for the 8GB version, and Rs 24,999 for the 32GB version. The new device comes in graphite and champagne gold color options.