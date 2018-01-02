The best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL deals in India

Google's latest flagship smartphones have received a lot of praise for their excellent cameras, staying true to the Pixel brand name. In addition, the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also offer great performance, thanks to top-of-the-line specifications and optimisation in Android 8.0 Oreo.

Although the festival sales season is over, a range of offers have been announced on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India. While the new Pixel flagships can seem somewhat expensive, you can end up saving a lot of money via discounts, cashbacks and other offers.

Best deals on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

The Google Pixel 2 has been priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 64GB internal storage variant and Rs. 58,999 for 128GB storage. The Pixel 2 XL on the other hand, has been priced at Rs. 67,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 76,999 for the 128GB variant.

Flipkart offers on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

To start with, Flipkart is offering the Pixel 2 for Rs 49,500. This comprises of a flat discount of Rs. 13,001, along with another Rs. 8000 discount for all credit and debit cards. Overall, that brings the effective price of the smartphone to Rs. 39,999.

The Pixel 2 XL on the other hand, gets a flat discount value of Rs 8,001 and another Rs 8,000 off on all Credit/Debit cards. Interested buyers can also exchange their old smartphones against which they will get an extra Rs 4,000 off. This lowers the price of the Pixel 2 XL to Rs 52,999.

No cost EMIs on both the variants of the Pixel 2 are available on cards from all major banks.

Flipkart is also offering Exchange and Buyback offers for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. You can exchange your existing device and get a discount of up to Rs. 18,000 while buying last year’s flagship devices from Google.

Coming to the buyback guarantee, you can pay Rs. 149 and get the buyback guarantee. If you exchange your Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL while buying a new device on Flipkart, you will get an exchange value of up to Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 41,000, respectively.

Reliance Jio offer on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Reliance Jio is offering user benefits worth up to Rs. 22,999 if they buy the device from Jio.com or Reliance Digital. This includes an offer for HDFC Bank credit card holders, who will get a cashback of Rs. 8,000 if they choose to pay through EMIs. Jio is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Reliance Jio has introduced a Pixel Plan, which is worth Rs. 9,999 and will be free of cost for users ordering the device from Jio.com. Under this plan, users will get 750GB 4G data, unlimited local and STD voice calls, free SMSs and access to Jio’s suite of apps for 360 days. If you finish the 750GB data, you will still be able to use data at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. It's worth noting that this offer will only be available to users who have a Jio number or are willing to get one.