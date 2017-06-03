The 12 coolest case mods of Computex 2017

Computex 2017 was one of the most exciting computing shows put off by Taipei, Taiwan in years, mostly thanks to tons of major news drops from the event. However, for the true gaming PC enthusiasts and gawkers alike, a close second is no doubt the legions of custom gaming PC case modifications, or “mods” that descended upon the show floor this year.

First up, we have the Halo - Master Chief, a custom build subsidized by Asus Republic Gamers and crafted by Australian builder Stephen Hoad (and hopefully signed off on by Microsoft Studios?). The build, which essentially imagines “what if Master Chief were an android … powered by sick-looking PC gaming parts?”

Rocking an Asus ROG Maximus IX Formula motherboard with an Asus ROG Strix GTX 1080 graphics card attached, the Halo - Master Chief required several different materials to build, Namely, you’ll find wire underneath the molding with memory foam as padding as well as steel, aluminum, vinyl, leather, acrylic, clay, paints, plastic and wood. To say that this was “the most extreme mod Stephen Hoad has ever made” is an epic understatement.

Matt Hanson also contributed to this report