LG Smart TV Voice Control for Magic Remote coming this month

Has LG got the jump on Apple's iTV?

LG has announced that the Voice Control functionality for its Smart TV Magic Remote will begin a roll-out in April.

The Korean manufacturer potentially stole a march on the heavily-rumoured Apple iTV at CES in January by introducing plans for voice navigation on its impressive Smart TV connected sets.

The company says it will begin issuing an update for all of its Smart TV sets, which will be completed by the end of the month.

The 2012 iterations of its Cinema 3D TV sets will launch in the next ten days with the Magic Remote's Voice Control tech directly out of the box.

Talk to the wand

The Magic Remote has been around since 2010 and allows users to browse the UI in a Wiimote-like manner.

The wand is compatible with LG's Smart TV apps, so you want have to use a dumb remote for surfing web apps and the like.

The addition of Voice Control allows users to speak commands and conduct searches.

Via: TheVerge, Engadget