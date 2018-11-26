STAR by Easyfone- India's first smartphone for kids launched

eNovus Enterprises has launched the Easyfone Star smartphone, which has been specially designed for children’s safety and connectivity.

It comes with a number of safety features- call restrictions (incoming and outgoing) to only preconfigured numbers to ensure that the child can only talk to known people; no internet browsing capabilities, and a GPS which allows parents to track their child when required. It also comes with a dedicated SOS key which allows children to quickly seek help in emergency situations.

All important phone settings can only be changed on the company’s website, via a service called CareTouch, thereby ensuring that phone settings cannot be changed by any external parties. CareTouch is designed to be tamper-proof but is also elastic enough to allow parents to remotely change settings on their child’s phone.

The Easyfone Star is also packed with features which help children to be more responsible and efficient. Parents can set ‘do not disturb’ time slots, as well as reminders and schedules for homework, study time, activities, birthdays, and other periodic activities.

The easyfone Star addresses the needs of parents who want a phone that helps their kids be more safe & connected – but without the downsides that existing products offer. Rahul Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, eNovus

The Easyfone Star is available in five colors, at a pocket-friendly (child-friendly?) price of Rs 3490, on the company’s website as well as leading e-commerce platforms. eNovus has plans for more such products for children, as well as products for those with special needs which existing products do not address.