New travelling mouse range from Sony

Sony has added two colourful mice to its range of PC accessories.

The Sony SMU-C3 is a two-colour optical USB desktop mouse with a wide scroll-wheel and integrated wire storage, so it's easy to pack for travelling. It comes in four colours: pink, green, white and black. At 3cm deep, it's slightly smaller than a standard desktop mouse.

The Sony SMU-M10 is a slimmer and more compact offering measuring only 1.5cm deep. It has a built-in groove allowing you to wrap the USB cable around the device when transported. There's also an anti-scratch UV paint coating to ensure minimal damage when moved around. It's available in blue, black and white.

Both models are compatible with Microsoft Windows Vista , include an 800dpi sensor and have USB connectivity for plug and play operation. They'll be available in the next few weeks, but no price has been confirmed yet.