Steve Jobs called Yelp boss to warn against Google buy-out

Jobs didn't want the Yelp service to fall into the hands of Google

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppleman has revealed that, following an offer from Google to buy the company, Steve Jobs called and urged him not to sell out.

The online reviews service was was interesting Google back in 2010 and although Yelp had already rebuffed the search giant's advances, Jobs called just to make sure.

The late, great Apple co-founder and CEO, presumably feeling particularly annoyed about Google's Android advances, told Stoppleman to "stay independent and not sell out to Google."

"At that point, we had already turned down Google. But Steve liked Yelp and wanted to make sure about Google. It was a moment where I said, 'This is crazy. What just happened?'"

Success story

After turning down Google's offer, Yelp has continued to grow from strength-to-strength and even floated on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Yelp has 70 million monthly unique users and is worth around $1.3 billion. It turns out, once again, that Steve's instincts were right.

Via: San Francisco Chronicle