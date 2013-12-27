Nokia pulls Here Maps from App Store, claims iOS 7 changes makes it buggy

Nokia has removed its Here Maps app from Apple's App Store, claiming changes made within iOS 7 have harmed the user experience.

The free, cross-platform navigation tool has struggled to gain traction against Apple's own Maps app and Google Maps, but the Finns insist undefined changes to iOS 7 are to blame for the removal.

A company spokesperson told Engadget: "We have made the decision to remove our Here Maps app from the Apple App Store because recent changes to iOS 7 harm the user experience.

"iPhone users can continue to use the mobile web version of Here Maps under m.here.com, offering them location needs, such as search, routing, orientation, transit information and more, all completely free of charge."

Browser bonus

As die hards can still access the service through their iPhone or iPad's web browser. However, they may miss the ability to cache data for offline usage.

Nokia will still support Android, Firefox OS, Tizen and, of course, Windows Phone with its navigation services.