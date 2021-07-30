Smartphones launched in July 2021 in India

Smartphone launches in July month were similar to what we had witnessed in the month of June. With 15 about smartphone launches in the month of July 一 we have had about 30 smartphone launches in the past 60 days alone.

Most of the phones launched in July were priced beyond Rs 10,000 mark, but we did have some affordable phones from Tecno and Micromax. The star of the month phone was the OnePlus Nord 2 along with the much-awaited phone from Poco, the Poco F3 GT.

Nokia launched its first-ever G series smartphone in India while Samsung launched three new smartphones one each under Galaxy A, M, and F series. Oppo, on the other hand, launched its flagship line, the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro. Vivo also added a new Y series smartphone with 5G and Xiaomi launched its first 5G phone in the Redmi series, the Redmi Note 10T.

Surprisingly enough, Realme did not launch any new major smartphones. But, the company is expected to launch the Realme GT series in August. Let's take a look at all the smartphones launched in the month of July.

Nokia G20

The first major launch of the month was the Nokia G20 一 which had a low-key launch. The company did not host a launch event. For those who are concerned about the specs, the Nokia G20 will disappoint 一 as the specs won't impress you by any means. It runs on an old Mediatek G35 processor with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. You also get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera, the Nokia G20 sports a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. To the front, the device comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. The device draws power from a 5,050mAh battery which supports 10W charging via a Type-C port.

Nokia G20 pre-order starts from July 7 in India

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 90Hz Super AMOLED display (Image credit: Flipkart)

This first F series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display and a high refresh rate combination 一 the Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch 90Hz display, but with HD+ resolution. MediaTek Helio G80 powers the device which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Further, the device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery unit and with a 15W in-box charger and the phone supports up to 25W fast charging. In the optics department, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features come with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie shooter on the front.

Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery launched

Buy Samsung Galaxy F22 on Flipkart 4GB+64GB: Rs 12,499 | 6GB+128GB: Rs 14,499

Oppo Reno 6 series

The successor to the Reno 5 series, the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro was unveiled in India officially. With the launch, the MediaTek Dimensity 900 also made its official debut in India and the Reno 6 took the crown as the first phone in India to feature the same. The Reno 6 uses the Dimensity 900 and the Pro model uses the Dimensity 1200.

The vanilla Reno 6 comes with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor while the Reno 6 Pro offers an additional 2MP macro sensor. Both phones come with a 32MP selfie camera. The Reno 6 packs in a 4,300mAh battery while the Reno 6 Pro brings a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery 一 both come with a 65W fast charger. Both phones come with a 6.5-inch OLED display that features a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo Reno 6 series launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets

Tecno Camon 17 and 17 Pro

The Tecno Camon 17 flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and Camon 17 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. The Pro variant is MediaTek G95 Processor while the Camon 17 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor.

In the camera department, the Camon 17 comes with a 48MP main camera and the Pro variant comes with a 64MP shooter. The Camon 17 comes with a 16 MP selfie camera while the 17 Pro comes with a 48MP selfie camera.

Lastly, both the phone features a 5,000mAh battery, but the vanilla variant features an 18W fast charge support while the Pro variant features 33W fast charge support.

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo's latest 5G offering, the Y72 5G is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 480 processor and it comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. In the optics department, there is a 48MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, and a 2MP depth camera while an 8MP camera handles the selfies.

There's a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W charging and it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has a 3.5mm headphone port, and it comes running Android 11.

Vivo Y72 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 480 launched in India

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T is the new member of the family which is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G which was also launched as Poco M3 Pro in India last month. The Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G 一 all share the same specs. This is also the first-ever Redmi Note 10 series device with 5G in India.

The Redmi Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and sports a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In the optics department, the Redmi Note 10T comes with a 48MP main camera, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

Redmi Note 10T 5G smartphone launched in India with 90Hz display and 48MP camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, launched as a part of the Amazon Prime day sale will go on sale starting July 26. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will feature a big 6,000mAh with 15W charging.

The device will come with a 48MP Samsung GM2 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies. On the inside, the device is powered by an in-house Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of software, we expect the device to run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched: price, specs, and availability

OnePlus Nord 2

We would not be wrong to call this one the most anticipated launch of the month. The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a Dimensity 1200 AI chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 4,500mAh battery and a faster 65W fast charger is also included

The biggest upgrade comes in terms of optics, the Nord 2 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP mono lens. Sony IMX615 32MP shooter will handle selfies.

Read our OnePlus Nord 2 review

Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming phone from China, launched a couple of months ago. It is powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and 10-bit colour. In terms of audio, there are two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

It is a gaming-centric device with retractable shoulder buttons for gaming, a vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more. In the camera space, the Poco F3 GT will come with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone houses a large 5,065mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.

Read our Poco F3 GT review

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which also makes this the first device from Samsung to feature the Dimensity series chipset in India.

Taking care of the graphics and gaming is the Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The chipset also supports a 5G network. Further, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP setup and an 8MP selfie shooter. Powering the device will be a 5,000mAh battery backed by a 15W fast charger.

Samsung launches Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India in a quiet manner

Micromax In 2b

The final launch of the month was from an Indian brand 一 Micromax. The company unveiled the Micromax In 2b, successor to the Micromax In 1b from 2020. The Micromax In 2b comes with a UNISOC T610 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera along with a 5MP selfie camera. The IN 2b features a big 5,000mAh battery with a 10W fast charger. Other features include Android 11 OS, dual SIM, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth V5.0 support. It is priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants respectively.

Micromax In 2b launched with Unisoc T610 SoC at Rs 7,999

Others

List of phones launches in July 2021

Phone Launch date Price Tecno Spark Go July 2 Rs 6,699 Nokia G20 July 4 Rs 12,99 Samsung Galaxy F22 July 6 Rs 12,499 | Rs 14,499 Oppo Reno 6 July 14 Rs 29,990 Oppo Reno 6 Pro July 14 Rs 39,990 Tecno Camon 17 July 15 Rs 12,999 Tecno Camon 17 Pro July 15 Rs 16,999 Vivo Y72 July 15 Rs 20,990 Redmi Note 10T July 20 Rs 13,999 | Rs 15,999 Galaxy M21 2021 Edition July 21 Rs 12,499 | Rs 14,499 OnePlus Nord 2 July 22 Rs 27,999 - Rs 35,999 Poco F3 GT July 23 Rs 26,999 - Rs 30,999 Galaxy A22 5G July 23 Rs 19,999 | Rs 21,999 Micromax In 2b July 30 Rs 7,999 | Rs 8,999

