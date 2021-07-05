Nokia G20 pre-order starts from July 7 in India

Nokia G20 will go on pre-order starting July 7 in India. The device was recently spotted on the official Indian site a few days back and now Amazon has revealed the pricing. It will go on pre-order this week.

The Nokia G20 is the company’s first G series device in India. The Nokia G20 along with the Nokia X series, C series, and Nokia G10 globally in April . The newly launched Nokia G20 is a budget device priced under Rs 15,000. The company has promised the Nokia G20 two years of software updates.

Nokia G20 price in India and availability

The Nokia G20 will be priced at Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, the listing has been taken off from Amazon. But, we expect the pricing to be the same when it goes on pre-order this week.

The Nokia G20 will be available in Night (Blue) and Glacier (White) colour options. The pricing of the Nokia G20 128GB variant is expected to be revealed on July 7.

Nokia G20 specifications and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Nokia G20 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. It is an LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the screen comes with a 2.5D cover glass. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Mediatek G35 processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz. The device comes in two configurations 一 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot up to 512GB.

Further, in the camera department, the Nokia G20 sports a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. To the front, the device comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. The device draws power from a 5,050mAh battery which supports 10W charging via a Type-C port. The company claims the device can last up to 3-days.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a dedicated Google Assistant button 一 which most of the Nokia phones also features. Lastly, the Nokia G20 weighs 197 grams and is 9.2mm thick.

