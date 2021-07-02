Nokia G20 listed on official Indian site; launch imminent

HMD-LED Nokia recently decided to change the way its smartphones are called and the general perception around their devices. And while the true flagship device remains elusive, the company is now focusing on mid-range devices and budget phones.

Now the first one of these new-age Nokia devices- Nokia G20 is making its way to India. The phone has been listed on the official Indian site already and could soon launch in the country.

The landing page on the website says “Nokia G20 is here” and has an option to sign up for an alert, in case you want to know more about the upcoming launch. The microsite doesn’t reveal the launch date but shares more than a few details about the phone itself.

Nokia G20 key specifications Among the key features of the Nokia G20 listed on the website are - a quad-camera setup with the primary 48MP sensor, elegant design, 3-day battery life (really?) and spatial surround sound. Though the company has also listed “2-years of software updates” as a highlight, however, the company has been struggling in offering timely OS updates off late.

The Nokia G20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The phone comes equipped with a MediaTek G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera, the Nokia G20 comes with a 48MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth shooter. An 8MP camera is present on the front for selfies.

The phone comes equipped with a 5500 mAh battery which seems to be common in most budget devices though the company claims that it can offer up to 3 days of battery life.

The Nokia G20 will be available in a couple of colour options – Night which is Dark Blue and Glacier which otherwise can be called light blue. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia G20 price

The Nokia G20 was launched for £129.99 in the European market which roughly translates to Rs. 13,374. However, considering the specifications on offer, it should be launched under the sub-Rs.10,000 price bracket. Though we will have to wait till the formal announcement by the company.

