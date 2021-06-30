Smartphones launched in June 2021 in India

Smartphone launches in June 2021 in India came back on track after a short silence period in May with only a handful of launches. Smartphone manufacturers were Pretty much active and back to usual business in June 2021 which resulted in more than a dozen smartphone launches in India.

The first phone to launch in the month of June 2021 was Infinix who unveiled the Note 10 series to take on the likes of Redmi and Realme. This was followed by iQoo who entered the mid-range space with its iQoo Z3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched with a unique design and 5G on budget.

OnePlus announced the Nord CE, it's cheapest phone in India in recent times with starting price of Rs 23,999. Vivo expanded its Y series with Vivo Y73 and also added Vivo V21e to the existing V21 series. Samsung's Galaxy M32 was launched on June 22 as its latest budget device while Xiaomi launched the sleekest phone of the year 一 the Mi 11 Lite.

Lastly, Realme launches the much anticipated Realme Narzo 4G and 5G devices 一 the 4G variant is priced under Rs 15,000 while the 5G version costs a little over Rs 15,000. Also, the company announced two budget smartphones in the C series.

Cut to the chase:

How many smartphones were launched in India? 一 About 15 new phones

一 About 15 new phones Which company launched most phones in June 2021? 一 Realme (4)

一 Realme (4) Costliest phone for June 2021? 一 OnePlus Nord CE

Phones launched in June 2021 in India

iQoo Z3

After launching three flagships in India, iQoo is eyeing to grab a piece of the pie in India's crowded mid-range smartphone segment with the iQoo Z3. The iQoo Z3 is powered by Snapdragon 768 processor and sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for optics, there is a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens on the back while you get a 16MP selfie camera. There is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The iQoo Z3 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,990, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 20,999, and the top of the line 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs 22,990.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Poco M3 Pro was unveiled globally in May and will be launched in India on June 8. With the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the company has taken the design to a whole new level. The design is also one of the potential selling points of this phone as its two-tone design might appeal to some. Our eyes were drawn to the yellow version of the handset, but it also comes in a black or blue option. In terms of display, the Poco M3 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The device is available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB with LPDDR4X RAM + UFS2.2 storage combination. In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 48MP (f/1.79) main camera followed by a 2MP (f/2.4) macro and a 2MP( f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the device comes with an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

The device will pack a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via Type-C. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

Infinix Note 10

Infinix has unveiled two Note 10 series devices. The Infinix Note 10 Pro, the Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the front, you get the same 6.95-inch Full HD+ screen but misses out on a high refresh rate display.

In terms of optics, the vanilla Infinix Note 10 comes with a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP cameras. Selfies are handled by a 16MP camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charge.

OnePlus Nord CE

The second Nord series device for India, the OnePlus Nord CE is the OnePlus Nord lite device that most people were waiting for. The OnePlus Nord CE doesn't have the best specs in the segment, but it is banking on the experience with Oxygen OS, performance, and fast charging.

Starting at Rs 22,999, the OnePlus Nord CE comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 750G processor. In terms of optics, the phone features a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the device is packed with a 4,500mAh battery and 30W Warp Charge 30T Plus charging.

Vivo Y73

The Vivo Y73 is a phone that primarily focuses on design and ergonomics. It is one of the sleekest phones with a 7.38mm slim profile and weighing just 170-gram. In terms of visuals, the Vivo Y73 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.39% screen to body ratio, and HDR10 certification.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Vivo Y73 is packed with a three-camera with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, on the front, you get a 16MP shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate with 800 nits max brightness. For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is confirmed to sport a 64MP primary camera along with three other cameras on the back and a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M32 packs in a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W fast charging(15W in-box). As for the performance, the device will have a MediaTek Helio G80 processor in the heart with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite landed in India as one of the sleekest phones of the season. The Mi 11 Lite 4G version is expected to launch in India weighs just 157 gram beating the competition by a huge margin and it is just 6.81mm thick.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by Snapdragon 732G processor and in terms of camera, there is a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP tele macro camera. Selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front. It is backed by a 4250mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30 4G/5G

The Realme Narzo 30 4G is the cheapest phones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and spans 6.5-inches and has a refresh rate of 90Hz display. In terms of cameras, you get a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono lens. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 30W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 48MP main camera while selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera. The device runs off a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 18W fast charging. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Vivo V21e 5G

The Vivo V21e 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 3GB extended RAM. This is accompanied by 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V21e has a 64MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens on the back. The selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter. The Vivo V21e 5G features a 4,000mAh battery with a 44W flash charge.

Samsung Galaxy A22

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G version is powered by MediaTek G80 and comes in a sole 6GB+128GB combination. The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy A22 comes with a 48MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 13MP selfie shooter on the front as well. the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G comes with the same 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the device is 8mm thick and weighs 186g.

Others

List of phones launches in June 2021

Phone Launch date Price iQoo Z3 June 8 Rs 19,990 Poco M3 Pro 5G June 8 Rs 13,999 Infinix Note 10 June 7 Rs 10,999 Infinix Note 10 Pro June 7 Rs 16,999 Realme C25s June 8 Rs 9,999 onwards OnePlus Nord CE June 10 Rs 23,999 onwards Vivo Y73 June 10 Rs 20,990 Tecno Spark 7T June 11 Rs 8,999 Karbonn X21 June 14 Rs 4,999 Galaxy M32 June 21 Rs 14,999 onwards Mi 11 Lite 4G June 22 Rs 21,999 onwards Narzo 30 June 24 Rs 12,499 onwards Narzo 30 5G June 24 Rs 15,999 Vivo V21e 5G June 24 Rs 24,990 Realme C11 (2021) June 27 Rs 6,999 Samsung Galaxy A22 June 28 Rs 18,499

