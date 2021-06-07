Infinix Note 10 series arrive in India to take on Redmi and Realme

Infinix has launched two new budget smartphones in India under the Note 10 series today. The company has unveiled Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 to take on the Redmi Note 10 lineup and Realme 8.

Both the devices were unveiled in the global market last month. The Infinix Note 10 series come with a big 5,000mAh battery, fast charging, a 6.95-inch screen, and MediaTek chipsets.

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Note 10 price in India and availability

The Infinix Note 10 Pro 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The vanilla Infinix Note 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respeictively.

The Infinix Note 10 will go on sale via Flipkart starting June 13 at 12 noon. The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available for pre-order starting June 13, the company is yet to announce the sale date.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Infinix Note 10 Pro specs

The more premium among the duo, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is powered by a gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G95 processor with its HyperEngine gaming suite. It is an octa-core processor with two Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPUs. For graphics and gaming, you get Mail-G76 GPU, clocked up to 900 MHz. The same chipset also powers the Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10S.

The device is available in sole 8GB+256GB configuration with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. In terms of visuals, the company is providing a 6.95-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low-light consumption. In terms of battery, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is backed by a big 5,00mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. Once again, there is TÜV Rheinland certification for a safe and fast charge of the device.

In terms of photography, you get a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP shooters. The selfies are handled by a 16MP shooter on the front. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 out of the box, headphone jack, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Infinix Note 10 specs

The vanilla Infinix Note 10 is powered by a slightly less powered MediaTek Helio G85 and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While it retains the same 6.95-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, it misses out on a high refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Infinix Note 10 sports a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP cameras while the selfies are handled by a 16MP camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for an 18W fast charge.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS, dual-band Wi-Fi, headphone jack, and Type-C port.

