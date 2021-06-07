OnePlus Nord CE design leak will disappoint many fans

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled this week as the brand’s cheapest smartphone in India in years. If you were wondering how that price will be achieved, a new design leak will give you a starting point.

The OnePlus Nord CE will launch in India and some western markets on June 10, as a slightly affordable alternative to the original Nord from June 2020. While we already have an idea about its specifications, leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared our first look at its renders, revealing what it will look like, and more importantly, what it will skip.

Leaked in association with Pricebaba , the image gives us a clear look at the back panel of the OnePlus Nord CE. The blue colourway seen here has a matte finish with a little bit of gradient. Three cameras are present on the back along with a text that reads “64MP AI triple cam”.

Your very first look at the official render of OnePlus Nord CE 5G!Launching with Snapdragon 750G, 6.43" FHD Display, 64+8+2MP Main, 16MP Front Camera, 4,500mAH Battery + Warp Charge 30T Plus & the return of Headphone Jack. #OnePlusNordCE5GPlease link: https://t.co/8R8iPRN3sY pic.twitter.com/kAH75b6wHsJune 6, 2021 See more

Upon first glance, the Nord CE looks quite similar to the Nord with one fewer camera and slight design changes. If you expected it to look different or unique from the current sea of phones, this is not it. The lack of antenna bands and cutouts suggest that the phone’s frame will be made of plastic — a feature that is often considered to feel cheap.

While the power button and volume keys are at their usual spot, an alert slider is not seen in this image, confirming that it will be the first OnePlus phone in India to skip that feature . The bottom half of the OnePlus Nord CE is not seen here, but we already know that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom along with an overall thickness of just 7.9 mm.

An earlier separate leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will boast specifications such as a Snapdragon 750G at its heart, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

At this rate, the only unknown aspect of the Nord CE is its price in India.