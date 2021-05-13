Redmi Note 10S launched in India: 64MP camera, MediaTek Helio G95 and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series continues to be our top budget smartphone recommendation of the season. Today, the company added one more option in that range in the form of the Redmi Note 10S.

The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth device in the family, and comes in two variants. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Colour options are Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black. It will be available on Amazon starting May 18, at 12 pm.

Redmi Note 10S specs and features

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the tried and tested MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, with a peak clock speed of 2.05GHz, along with the Mali G76 GPU and the HyperEngine gaming suite. There’s also 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

As with the entire series, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a Super AMOLED display. The Full HD+ screen spans 6.43-inches and has a max brightness of 1,100 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. While the refresh rate is only 60Hz, it does get a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There’s Gorilla Glass protection on the front as well as IP53 water resistance.

For photography, the Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor for portraits and a 2MP macro shooter with 2x magnification. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch. New shooting modes include Colour focus, pro timelapse, Pro colour, Sky-scaping, etc.

It not only has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but also a dual stereo speaker setup with Hi-Res certification. A 5,000mAh battery runs the show, which supports 33W fast charging — claimed to take about 78 minutes for a full charge.

The Redmi Note 10S is the first Xiaomi phone in India to run on MIUI 12.5, which is said to be to cleaner and faster than ever before, with fewer pre-installed apps, more responsive gestures, customizations and no system ads.