Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India, specs, and leaks

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be Samsung’s next budget phone for the Indian market and successor to the Galaxy M31. The device will be launched on June 21 in India and will be priced around Rs 15,000 to take on the Redmi Note 10 series and Realme 8 series smartphones in India.

Ahead of the launch, most of the key specs and features of the Galaxy M32 have been revealed on Amazon. The device will be Samsung’s answer to the Redmi Note 10 lineup and Realme 8 series in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is confirmed to come with features like an AMOLED display with high referees rate, a 64MP main camera, and a massive 6,000mAh battery - all of these features for the first time from Samsung in the sub Rs 15,000 segment. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 device.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India, the company has already confirmed. The device is expected to be made available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It will be sold on Amazon. It will be launched on June 21.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs

Most of the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 are already known as the Amazon teaser has revealed almost all the major specs and features of the device. To start off with, the Samsung Galaxy M32’s design looks similar to the mid-range Galaxy F62 device. It looks like the Galaxy M32 will also feature It has a unique look to it and comes with vertical lines at the back.

In terms of visuals, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be Samsung’s cheapest smartphone to feature a Full HD+ AMOLED screen and a high refresh rate combo - the next best being Samsung Galaxy A52(4G) priced at Rs 27,999. The Galaxy M32 will also have an 800 nits max brightness. The phone comes with an Infinity-U style cut-out for selfie camera which is basically a dew-drop style notch. Samsung says it will have the segment-best display.

For photography , the Samsung Galaxy M32 is confirmed to sport a 64MP primary camera along with three other cameras on the back and a 20MP selfie camera on the front. According to the leaks, apart from the primary, the device is likely to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

As for the performance, the leaks suggest the device will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor in the heart. It is an eight-core chipset built on a 12 nm fabrication process — but this is yet to be confirmed. The device is likely to come in two variants with 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and a 6GB+128GB combo.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery unit. Fast charging speed hasn’t been mentioned but it is likely to be 15W or 25W. Other expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS, a microSD card slot, and a Type-C charging port.

Samsung Galaxy M32: What we want to see

Fast charging One area where Samsung is yet to catch up is in the fast charging department - this is also applicable to its flagship lineup. While we have 30W, 33W, and even 65W fast charging in the sub Rs 15,000 segment, we’d like to see Samsung offer something competitive instead of a 15W charger.

A better build quality Most budget phones are built using plastic, but Samsung devices in the past have been prone to get scratched easily and moreover, the company also misses out on offering a free in-box case.

Dual stereo speakers Big screen, high refresh rate and a massive battery calls for long binge-watch sessions, if the device could pack in the dual-stereo speaker setup, it’d make a great entertainment hub.

