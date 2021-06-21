Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India: 90Hz AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, 64MP camera

Samsung Galaxy M32 budget smartphone has been launched in India today to take on the Redmi Note 10 series and Realme 8. The successor to the Galaxy M31 from yesteryear comes with a bunch of new upgrades and features - all this for under Rs 15,000 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with features like an AMOLED display, high refresh rate, 64MP main camera, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. This is one of the most competitive sub Rs 15,000 phones from Samsung in recent times and this is Samsung’s answer to Redmi and Realme phones.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in Black and Light Blue colour options. The device will go on sale via Amazon starting June 28, 2021.

As a part of the introductory offer, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250 while with ICICI cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. With a Super AMOLED display and high refresh rate combo, the Galaxy M32 also becomes the cheapest Samsung phone to do so. The display can go up to 800 nits which should be sufficient for outdoor readability.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M32’s design looks similar to the Galaxy F62 device with vertical lines at the back and a square camera module on the top.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. The processor is built on TSMC’s 12nm manufacturing process and the ARM Mali G52 GPU will handle the graphics and gaming content. The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In the camera department, the Galaxy M32 sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfies are handled by a 20MP shooter on the front, which is placed inside a dew-drop notch.

Further, the device comes with a big 6,000mAh battery which is rated to last all-day usage. However, the company is offering a 15W fast charger in the box, but the phone supports 25W fast charging. In terms of software, the Galaxy M32 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, mono speaker, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C charging port.

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Realme 8

Specs Galaxy M32 Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10S Realme 8 Display 6.4" AMOLED, FHD+ 6.43" AMOLED, FHD+ 6.43" AMOLED, FHD+ 6.4" AMOLED, FHD+ Refresh rate 90Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Snapdragon 678 MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G95 Rear camera 64+8+2+2MP 48+8+2+2MP 64+8+2+2MP 64+8+2+2MP Front camera 20MP 13MP 13MP 16MP Battery 6,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Fast charging 15W 33W 33W 33W Starting price Rs 14,999 Rs 12,499 Rs 14,999 Rs 13,999

