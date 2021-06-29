Infinix Concept Phone 2021 with 160W charging speed unveiled

Infinix as a company is known to stick to budget smartphones, hence by dropping a tweet showing a concept smartpone that features 160W fast charging, it has taken most people by surprise.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Ultra Flash Charge system is built on an 8C battery, that features 18% lower internal resistance compared to a 6C battery, confirms Infinix. Apparently these “C-rate” numbers are an indication of how fast a lithium battery can be charged or discharged.

The report also clarifies that the company has developed a Super Charge Pump, that converts incoming voltage from the USB-C port to the voltage that goes into the battery itself and it reportedly boasts of 98.6% efficiency. The higher the efficiency of this conversion, less energy is lost as heat.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 apparently has 20 temperature sensors located around the device to ensure that the phone remains under 40ºC. If the phone temperature goes higher or the phone detects a higher voltage or electromagnetic interference, the security measure kicks in to avoid any damage. According to Infinix there are 60 security protection mechanisms on the phone.

As for the charger that delivers 160W, i comes with Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors that makes it compact compact and efficient. This charger supports multiple protocols so that it can handle charging laptops as well as the phone.

Infinix Concept Phone 2021 also supports fast wireless charging up to 50W which is at par with some existing devices. The official demo video in the tweet shows that the battery starts at 0%, and reaches 18% at around the 1 minute mark. At 5 minutes it has already reached 58%, and reaches 100% a couple of seconds before the 10 minute mark. A thermal camera seems to show that the smartphone remains around 37.3ºC throughout.

Infinix also shared some design concepts of the device which mentions that it comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (1080p+) with 88º curved edges. In terms of design it comes with a stylized “NOW” stencil on the back. This is part of the color-changing technology that Infinix mentions is based on electrochromic and electroluminescent technology.

In the letter "NOW" the inside of the “O” is a breathing light that pulses while the phone charges. The rest of the are of the back panel can apparently change colour from silver gray to light blue as a notification indicator.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 comes with a periscope 135 mm lens. This should feature 10x magnification and can use digital zoom to go up to 60x magnification while behind it there's an 8 MP sensor. This concept phone could be a good indicator of what we might expect in the future of smartphones.