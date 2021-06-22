Infinix’s upcoming flagship looks to set new charging records

Infinix recently announced that it will be entering the high-end flagship smartphone market, while suggesting that it will have some of the fastest charging currently available. Now, we know a lot more about the device.

The information seems to be from official sources in China, which confirms that the device will be called the Infinix Zero X. While the name isn’t too different from the company’s other offerings, it doesn’t clarify what the “Now” branding on the back signifies.

According to the teasers, the Infinix Zero X flagship will support 160W fast wired charging — making it the highest wattage seen on a smartphone in the market, surpassing the China-exclusive Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra’s and iQoo 7’s 120W fast charging. Further, the Infinix device will also support 50W wireless charging.

The battery capacity or charging time was not mentioned, so we will have to wait a little longer to see if it actually claims the crown as the fastest charging smartphone. But for now, at least from a specs standpoint, it does.

A poster for the phone also reveals that it will have a 108MP primary camera. While it will undoubtedly be a large sensor, it remains to be seen if it will use the Samsung ISOCELL HMX or the flagship Samsung ISOCELL HM3 image sensor which is expected to be available to other OEMs in the near future.

Other confirmed specifications of the Infinix Zero X include a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Being a premium device, it is expected to have a high refresh rate too. We also know that it will have a periscopic telephoto camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Details such as the chipset, pricing and global availability remain unknown, but it shouldn’t be long before Infinix teases bits of those too.