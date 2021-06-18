Infinix flagship with 160W charging and periscopic camera surfaces

When it comes to high-end flagship smartphones , Infinix isn’t really a common name. But it looks like the brand wants to change that with a premium offering of its own in the form of the ‘Now’ series.

Infinix has primarily been a budget smartphone maker, with trade concentrated in markets such as India, Middle East and Africa. It has often tried to bring fancy features to lower price points, but now, it might finally be ready to play with the big boys.

XDA Developers got its hands on a few images and specifications of an upcoming Infinix device which seems like the company’s first flagship. It looks quite different from anything else from the brand with a silver chrome finish with a humongous “Now” branding on the back — it is so big that it doesn’t even fit in the phone’s frame on all sides.

(Image credit: Infinix (via XDA Developers))

We can also see that it has a triple-camera arrangement on the back with a large primary sensor, a secondary camera that will likely be an ultra-wide lens and a periscopic camera for telephoto zoom. No information on the camera specifications of the phone was mentioned.

Further, the image of the Infinix phone suggests that it will have an AMOLED display with sharp curves on the side and a big in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s also a punch-hole selfie camera on the top left corner of the screen. We would expect a high-end smartphone to boast a high refresh rate as well.

The most interesting bit of this leak is the fact that the device is said to come with 160W fast charging, which would make it faster than almost all smartphones available today. For instance, the maximum wattage seen on mainstream phones these days is around the 65W mark, which takes about 30-40 minutes for a refuel. It’s unclear how Infinix plans on achieving this or how safe it will be for the battery’s health.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but looking at the spec sheet, we doubt it will be anywhere as affordable as other offerings from Infinix.