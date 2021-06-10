Vivo Y73 with 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 64MP camera launched in India

Vivo has unveiled the Vivo Y73, its newest mid-range smartphone in India today. The Vivo Y73 is a phone that primarily focuses on design and ergonomics. It is also one of the lightest phones of the season. The Vivo Y73 was launched in an online-only event on Flipkart today.

Vivo Y73 price in India and availability

The Vivo Y73 is priced at Rs 20,990 and will be available on Flipkart. It will be available in Roman Black and Diamond Flare colour options. You can avail of Rs 1,000 off during the initial sale with Kodak and HDFC Bank cards.

Vivo Y73 specs and features

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Vivo Y73 is a mid-range phone that has its focus set on design and ergonomics. The Vivo Y73 is one of the sleekest phones with a 7.38mm slim profile and weighing just 170-gram. It also features a 2.5D curved frame and the device is available in two colour options - Roman Black and Diamond Flare. On the back, the device features an anti-fingerprint AG glass which adds a bit of a premium look.

In terms of visuals, the Vivo Y73 sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.39% screen to body ratio, and HDR10 certification. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is built on top 12nm fabrication process. Mali G76 handles the GPU tasks.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

In the camera department, the Vivo Y73 is packed with a three-camera setup. You are looking at a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter along with dual-LED flash. For selfies, on the front, you get a 16MP shooter.

The Vivo Y73 is available with 8GB of RAM with an extended RAM feature that gives an additional 3GB RAM. As for the storage, there is 128GB of onboard storage. The device runs off a 4,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W Flash charge via a Type-C port. A 30 minutes charge is rated to offer up to 64% juice.

Other features include FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!